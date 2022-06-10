Water demand up by over six million gallons a day in Bryan & College Station combined

BRYAN/ COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Homeowners and businesses tend to use more water during the summer months. Hot weather means people are using a lot more water to keep their lawns in pristine condition, swimming pools full and bodies hydrated and cool.

Drought conditions across the lone star state combined with high temperatures have water usage in the twin cities flowing higher than normal. Both the cities of Bryan and College Station are pumping more than 19 million gallons of water each through their cities.

College Station water resource manager Jennifer Nations says water usage is nearing historic levels. For the time period of June 1-June 8 in 2021 College Station pumped an average of 10.6 million gallons per day compared to 18.9 million gallons in 2022. The last time the city of College Station saw water usage this high was in 2011 when daily demand reached 20.3 million gallons.

“Just in the past week, it’s gone from I think 16 million gallons a day now were up to 19 million gallons a day,” said Nations. “We ended May doing about 17 million gallons per day which we normally see that in July and then now as we’re going into June were seeing water demands that are more typical of August.”

Detailed water usage data for the city of Bryan was not immediately available. Mark Jurica, treatment and compliance manager for the city of Bryan says they’re seeing similar trends.

“Water demand is up right now. We’re seeing our numbers climb. We’re a little bit early in the season for the summertime,” said Jurica.

Both cities say the need for safe and clean water is one we all share. They say it’s up to the entire community to conserve and use water in a nonwasteful way.

“We want to make sure that the water being used is going to beneficial use,” Jurica said. " We want to try and limit waste. We want to limit leaks that are in the system. Irrigating during the hot periods during the day or the windy times.”

“Bryan and College Station rely entirely on groundwater with a couple of small exceptions for their water supply so we’re all depending on the same aquaverse,” Nations said. " It’s important for us to make the best use of that water resource so that we have it for generations to come.”

Nations said it’s important that residents monitor their usage.

“I like to get the word out when we start seeing those trends so we can tell people to monitor their water usage, really look at how often they’re irrigating because that’s going to add up and you’re going to get a bill that’s going to have sticker shock,” said Nations.

Monty Dozier and The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension offer these water conservation suggestions.

Do:

Check your water meter to monitor water use.

Keep drinking water in the refrigerator for instant cool refreshment.

Run dishwasher & washing machine only when full, using short cycle.

Take shorter showers, instead of tub baths.

Water houseplants with water used to wash fruits & vegetables or left over from waiting for tap water to heat up.

Shut off landscape watering before runoff occurs.

Repair leaky faucets; turn off taps tightly.

Install water-saving toilets, shower heads, and faucet aerators.

Install automatic rain-turnoff switches on your sprinkler system.

Install an extra hot water heater for quicker hot water delivery.

Don’t:

Let the water run while washing dishes, washing foods, shaving, washing hands or brushing teeth.

Fill the bathtub to the top (stop at ½ full).

Allow toilets to leak (find leaks and fix them).

Use the toilet as a waste basket.

Water lawns during the heat of the day (water in the early morning!).

Use water to clean off sidewalks or driveways (sweep them clean).

Put debris, yard clippings or leaves down storm drains.

Pass up tax breaks for water-saving improvements (check with your local government.)

