Weekend Gardener: What plants to grow in the summer heat

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the month of June, many of us have already seen our fair share of hot weather, which is keeping us indoors with the air conditioning. However, if you still want to keep up your garden, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension has some suggestions.

From fruits to vegetables, Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension says there are several different plants doing well right now like tomatoes, cucumbers, southern peas, and melons.

Additionally, Fry says okra is a great vegetable to plant because you can use the seeds at the end of the season to continue your garden for years to come.

