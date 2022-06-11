Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Whitney

By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Whiney is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for June 10, 2022. Whiney is about a year old and is a medium hair domestic mix cat.

Aggieland Humane says Whitney was found in a crate near a dumpster. She also has three sisters who have all been adopted through Aggieland Humane Society.

The shelter says they currently have about 130 cats in foster care. With so many cats in foster care, there will be a lot that will be ready for adoption. All of Aggieland Humane’s pets are fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said the family got to their vacation home on Thursday, June 2. They were spotted...
Autopsy: Family visiting Centerville shot and stabbed to death
He started doing pre-algebra at 5 years old and earned his associate's degree at 13.
Madisonville teen to become Sam Houston State University’s youngest graduate
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Crews from TDCJ are assisting in the search with canines and horses.
Manhunt in Walker County for man who bolted from traffic stop
College Station Police say all lanes of Highway 6 are back open after a crash involving an...
Bryan man arrested for drunk driving, causing crash involving 18-wheeler

Latest News

Pet of The Week - Hera
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Hera
Pet of The Week - Hera
Pet of The Week - Hera
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Espresso
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Espresso
Aggieland Humane pet of the week
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Cinderella