Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Whitney

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Whiney is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for June 10, 2022. Whiney is about a year old and is a medium hair domestic mix cat.

Aggieland Humane says Whitney was found in a crate near a dumpster. She also has three sisters who have all been adopted through Aggieland Humane Society.

The shelter says they currently have about 130 cats in foster care. With so many cats in foster care, there will be a lot that will be ready for adoption. All of Aggieland Humane’s pets are fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

