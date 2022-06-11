The Brazos Valley Bombers look to even their home series against Seguin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bombers host the River Monsters in game 2 of their home series on Saturday night.

The Bombers got an early lead off and error. Shelby Becker reacher first while Travis Chestnutt finds home. Starting pitcher tonight, Austin Teel, started off strong closing the second inning with back to back strikeouts.

Another costly error by Seguin bring home Tyner Hughes in the third inning, giving the Bombers a 4-0.

The Bombers will be on the road Sunday to take on the Victorie Generals.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.