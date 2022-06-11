Advertisement

Fire department chaplains going to Uvalde as mutual aid continues

21 people, including 19 children, were killed by a gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde on...
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Chaplains from the Bryan and College Station Fire Departments are getting ready to depart for Uvalde.

They will help first responders talk through the nightmare that was on May 24.

“I hope that we are able to help them, I hope that we are able to be there in support of them,” Bryan Fire Department Chaplain, Ernest Upchurch, said.

Law enforcement, firefighters, and EMTs experienced one of the worst days of their careers. They were on the front lines of one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history.

“A long time ago, fire and police officers used to, they had this persona of being macho and whatever they came across they were just supposed to deal with it,” Upchurch said. “We can’t always handle things the way that people think we should so we need an outlet too.”

19 children and two educators were killed when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School. Doctors in Uvalde described the gruesome scene of bullet-ridden bodies of children.

This unimaginable scene is what first responders worked on for hours that day. They even attempted to save one of those educators who died during transport to the hospital.

“They serve a community that’s a close-knit community that they knew these people personally and so that was a whole other aspect of what they were dealing with,” Upchurch said.

Upchurch and the Chaplain from College Station will leave for Uvalde Monday. When he heard the call for help, Upchurch says there was zero hesitation.

“Anytime you deal with children, it doesn’t matter who you are, that hits harder than anything else. Even if you don’t have children of your own you still see children as innocent and things like this shouldn’t happen to them and so you begin to take that in and it begins to weigh heavy on you,” he said.

The shooting remains under investigation, pulling resources locally in Uvalde and around the state. In order to maintain operations in the small town, many agencies and community members have provided help in the form of food donations, law enforcement backup, and funeral assistance.

