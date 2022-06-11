HEAT ADVISORY extended for all Brazos Valley counties through Sunday evening
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - How are we holding up, Brazos Valley? Brutally hot conditions Saturday will continue into Sunday, prompting the extension of the previously-issued HEAT ADVISORY for all Brazos Valley counties through Sunday evening:
- Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington counties | Through 8 pm Sunday
- Milam, Robertson, Leon, Lee counties | Through 7 pm Sunday
Heat safety will be crucial this weekend with heat index values slated to climb into the 105° - 110° degree range in spots. Be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks from the heat, and wear plenty of sunscreen!
