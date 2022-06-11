HEAT ADVISORY extended for all Brazos Valley counties through Sunday evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - How are we holding up, Brazos Valley? Brutally hot conditions Saturday will continue into Sunday, prompting the extension of the previously-issued HEAT ADVISORY for all Brazos Valley counties through Sunday evening:

Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington counties | Through 8 pm Sunday

Milam, Robertson, Leon, Lee counties | Through 7 pm Sunday

Heat safety will be crucial this weekend with heat index values slated to climb into the 105° - 110° degree range in spots. Be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks from the heat, and wear plenty of sunscreen!

Be sure to practice heat safety this weekend! (KBTX)

With more heat index values up to 105° - 110° possible Sunday, the Heat Advisory has been EXTENDED for all area counties, now running through Sunday evening. Stay hydrated! #bcstx #txwx pic.twitter.com/GmjWZBCG3z — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) June 11, 2022

