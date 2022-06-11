Advertisement

HEAT ADVISORY extended for all Brazos Valley counties through Sunday evening

The previously-issued Heat Advisory has been extended, now running through Sunday evening for...
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - How are we holding up, Brazos Valley? Brutally hot conditions Saturday will continue into Sunday, prompting the extension of the previously-issued HEAT ADVISORY for all Brazos Valley counties through Sunday evening:

  • Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington counties | Through 8 pm Sunday
  • Milam, Robertson, Leon, Lee counties | Through 7 pm Sunday

Heat safety will be crucial this weekend with heat index values slated to climb into the 105° - 110° degree range in spots. Be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks from the heat, and wear plenty of sunscreen!

Be sure to practice heat safety this weekend!
Be sure to practice heat safety this weekend!(KBTX)

