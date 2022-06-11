Advertisement

Killeen: Woman found dead in hotel room, man charged with murder

Enoc Bamaca Pliego has been charged with murder. He is currently in the Bell County Jail.
Enoc Bamaca Pliego has been charged with murder. He is currently in the Bell County Jail.(Killeen Police Department)
By Megan Vanselow and KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating after Helena, Deloris Holmes, 51, was found dead in a hotel room and the man in custody, Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego, has been charged with murder.

Pliego is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.

Around 11:20 Friday night, officers were called to the 2700 block of E Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Officers found Pliego and Holmes inside a hotel room.

The woman was unresponsive, and when paramedics arrived, they determined she had no signs of life. She was pronounced deceased around 12:40 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

An autopsy has been ordered. The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was provided by police.

