Miller Earns Bronze, 4x400m Finishes Fifth

EUGENE, Ore. – Texas A&M track & Field All-American Brandon Miller placed third in the 800m, while the 4x400m relay placed fifth and the Aggies finished 25th with 11 points to wrap up the men’s portion of the NCAA Track & Field Championships, Friday night at Hayward Field.

Miller battled to a bronze finish in the 800m at a season-best time of 1:45.09. The sophomore led the race after the first lap at 50.90, before being edged by Texas Tech’s Moad Zahafi (1:44.49) and Mississippi State’s Navasky Anderson (1:45.02).

An hour later, Miller clocked a third-leg 400m split of 45.02 to help the Aggies place fifth in the 4x400m at 3:01.72. Freshman Ashton Schwartzman and sophomore Chevannie Hanson combined to run the first two laps at 1:31.31, while sophomore Omajuwa Etiwe anchored the quartet at 45.40. The foursome earned first team All-America honors for their efforts, the second recognition on the day for Miller.

Junior James Smith II scored one point for the Maroon & White after placing eighth in the 400m hurdles at 50.19 to earn first team All-America honors. Sophomore Carter Bajoit earned honorable mention honors in pole vault (NH).

Saturday wraps up the four day meet with the women’s finals beginning with sophomore Lamara Distin in the high jump at 4 p.m. CT, while senior Kaylah Robinson gets it started on the track with the 100m hurdles at 5:12 p.m. CT. Sophomore Charokee Young (400m, 5:32 p.m. CT) and senior Deshae Wise (400m hurdles, 5:57 p.m. CT) each enter the finals of their respective events, while the 4x400m wraps up the meet at 6:51 p.m. CT. Live results can be found here, while the meet is nationally televised on ESPN.

Men’s Point Scorers

7 – Brandon Miller – 800m/4x400m

1 – Omajuwa Etiwe – 4x400m

1 – Chevannie Hanson – 4x400m

1 – Ashton Schwartzman – 4x400m

1 – James Smith II – 400m hurdles

