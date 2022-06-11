Advertisement

Mother dies, 6-year-old child missing in river after family fishing trip, officials say

A mother died and her 6-year-old son went missing in a tragic fishing incident when the family...
A mother died and her 6-year-old son went missing in a tragic fishing incident when the family was out at Deer Island in Massachusetts.(WFXT, CNN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (Gray News) - A family outing while fishing at Deer Island turned tragic after a mother died and her 6-year-son went missing in the Merrimack River on Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard reports watch standers at Coast Guard Sector Boston received a call at about 7 p.m. reporting six people, two adults and four children, had fallen in the water while fishing on Deer Island.

Officials said two people, a woman and a child, were recovered by a good Samaritan and transferred to emergency medical services for treatment. They were taken to Anna Jacques Hospital.

Three other family members, a man and two children, were recovered by the Amesbury Police Department. They were transferred to emergency medical services for treatment and taken to Seabrook emergency.

However, the Coast Guard said the woman was recovered unresponsive and later died while rescuers could not find the family’s 6-year-old and suspended its search for the boy on Friday at 5 p.m.

“It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case, and even more painful when children are involved,” said Coast Guard Sector Boston Capt. Kailie Benson. “Considering the extensive search efforts by the Coast Guard and the numerous state and local agencies, along with on-scene conditions, I have made the decision to suspend the search for the missing 6-year-old boy. Our prayers are with the boy and mother’s family and friends during this time.”

More than a dozen agencies were involved in the search for the child.

The Coast Guard urged anyone with new information on the incident to call Sector Boston at 617-223-3201.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police say all lanes of Highway 6 are back open after a crash involving an...
Bryan man arrested for drunk driving, causing crash involving 18-wheeler
Officials have had a steady presence at the home a Houston grandfather and his grandsons had...
Lawmaker believes Gonzalo Lopez had help from other inmates, used prison-made tools to escape
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo on a dirt road on...
Waiting for keys, unable to break down doors: Uvalde schools police chief defends delay in confronting gunman
Authorities said the family got to their vacation home on Thursday, June 2. They were spotted...
Autopsy: Family visiting Centerville shot and stabbed to death
He started doing pre-algebra at 5 years old and earned his associate's degree at 13.
Madisonville teen to become Sam Houston State University’s youngest graduate

Latest News

The previously-issued Heat Advisory has been extended, now running through Sunday evening for...
HEAT ADVISORY extended for all Brazos Valley counties through Sunday evening
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3...
Amber Alert: 2-year-old girl reported missing in Georgia
More than 40% of Americans say they personally know someone who is transgender or nonbinary,...
Survey: More adults identifying as transgender or nonbinary
A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the...
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war