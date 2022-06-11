OLSEN MAGIC: Claunch walks off the Cardinals 5-4

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Troy Claunch hit a walk-off RBI single and the Texas A&M baseball team beat Louisville 5-4 in game one of their Super Regional at Olsen Field Late Friday night/early Saturday morning. The Aggies are now one win away from going to the College World Series in Omaha.

Claunch’s hit came with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning which scored Trevor Werner.

Jordan Thompson hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to tie the game 4-4. Thompson also had an RBI single in the third inning that pulled the Aggies within one 3-2. Jack Moss started the scoring for the Aggies to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Claunch was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Aggies left the bases loaded four times with 17 stranded runners.

The Cardinals took the lead in the second inning on a 2 RBI single from Logan Beard. Later that inning Ben Bianco hit a sac fly that scored Isaac Humphrey. After the Aggies made it a one-run game again, Ben Metzinger had an RBI double in the fifth inning that plated Christian Knapczyk to make it 4-2.

Nathan Dettmer got the start on the mound for A&M. He allowed four runs on five hits with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings of action. Joseph “Moo” Menefee came in to pitch for 2.2 innings and allowed three hits while adding four strikeouts. Jacob Palisch pitched the final 2.0 innings of the game, allowing two hits with one strikeout.

Game 2 between the Aggies and Cardinals is slated for Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

