Aggie fans excited as baseball team punches ticket to Omaha

The Aggies defeated Louisville 4-3 Saturday evening and have secured a spot in the Men's College World Series.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie baseball team has secured their tickets to Omaha for the College World Series. This comes after the Aggies defeated Louisville 4-3 Saturday evening. Even after a close game Saturday morning where the Aggies defeated the opponent 5-4, fans like Ryan McColley-Perez were fired up.

“There is just so much fight in this team,” McColley-Perez said. It’s incredible to see, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Like McColley-Perez, Matthew Herring is a former student who said he’s still in disbelief that the Aggies made it this far in the season. He believes coaching has made the difference.

“I think if anyone would’ve told us we’d be in this spot in February, we would’ve bet the house, like there’s no way,” Herring said. “He had to put a team together and piecemeal things together. One thing Coach Schlossnagle was really good about is he put incredible coaches around them, and that made all the difference.”

This was A&M’s first time advancing in the Super Regional since 2017. This was an experience Herring said he didn’t have the words to describe. In the last 12 years, he can count on one hand how many home games he has missed.

Herring said his family normally goes to Omaha every year, so he’s already looking forward to watching the Aggies.

“It’s a real treat,” Herring said. “I’m very excited.”

