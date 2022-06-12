Another life lost on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Another person has died on a stretch of Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne that has claimed multiple lives over the last several years.

Here's video from Saturday night's deadly crash on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne. DPS confirms one person was killed. Other details are expected to be released sometime Monday, said DPS.



📸: DeShanna Maxey pic.twitter.com/4bZhv93MBh — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) June 12, 2022

The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in Roberson County.

Details are limited but DPS troopers confirmed one person died following a crash involving an SUV and an overturned pickup truck.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene and there were several other patients, according to radio traffic.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Troopers say more details are likely to be released Monday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.