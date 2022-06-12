Advertisement

Another life lost on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne

The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in Roberson County.
The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in Roberson County.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Another person has died on a stretch of Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne that has claimed multiple lives over the last several years.

The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in Roberson County.

Details are limited but DPS troopers confirmed one person died following a crash involving an SUV and an overturned pickup truck.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene and there were several other patients, according to radio traffic.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Troopers say more details are likely to be released Monday.

