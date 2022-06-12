The Gardens at Texas A&M University hosts annual celebration

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A summer celebration kicked off today at The Gardens at Texas A&M University to celebrate four years of being a campus landmark.

The Gardens is not only a living, teaching environment to educate university students but also a green space for people to enjoy and recharge.

The celebration included hands-on educational activities by garden leaders, story time with Chance the librarian and many lawn games for people to participate in.

Michael Arnold, director of The Gardens and professor at Texas A&M, said he has loved seeing The Gardens develop throughout the years.

“We are so happy with our growth throughout the years,” said Arnold. “I love seeing people come by and appreciate the Garden like I do. Today has been so amazing with all of the people who came out to support.”

Arnold said they expected over 800 people to show up at the celebration.

