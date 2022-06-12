Advertisement

Lifeguard shortage keeps Cindy Hallaran Pool hours reduced

By Caleb Britt
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is in need of 30 new lifeguards to fully staff both city pools, Adamson Lagoon and Cindy Hallaran. Adamson Lagoon is operating seven days a week while Cindy Hallaran Pool is only open on the weekends.

This is the second year the city has experienced a lifeguard shortage, but it’s not alone. The American Lifeguard Association reported that the nationwide lifeguard shortage could prevent about a third of the 309,000 pools across the U.S. from opening.

“One of the things we’re doing right now is if you actually apply for the job, you get hired for the job, we will certify you for free,” Ana Romero said. “That is $150 that you will save in your pocket as long as you stay with us. The only thing we’re asking is that you stay with us all the way to the end of the summer.”

Romero, who’s the City of College Station’s recreation manager, said that certification will be good for two years and will qualify you to be a lifeguard anywhere in the country.

“More than anything becoming a lifeguard is a skill that you would take for life,” Romero said. “I know you’ll learn how to do CPR, you learn how to do first aid and you learn how to do rescue skills in the water that will save you in an emergency anywhere that you go.”

For more information on how to apply to be a College Station lifeguard, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police say all lanes of Highway 6 are back open after a crash involving an...
Bryan man arrested for drunk driving, causing crash involving 18-wheeler
Officials have had a steady presence at the home a Houston grandfather and his grandsons had...
Lawmaker believes Gonzalo Lopez had help from other inmates, used prison-made tools to escape
Authorities said the family got to their vacation home on Thursday, June 2. They were spotted...
Autopsy: Family visiting Centerville shot and stabbed to death
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo on a dirt road on...
Waiting for keys, unable to break down doors: Uvalde schools police chief defends delay in confronting gunman
He started doing pre-algebra at 5 years old and earned his associate's degree at 13.
Madisonville teen to become Sam Houston State University’s youngest graduate

Latest News

Cheers to craft beers
Cheers to craft beer
Lifeguard shortage keeps Cindy Hallaran Pool hours reduced
Lifeguard shortage keeps Cindy Hallaran Pool hours reduced
Aggie fans excited as baseball team punches ticket to Omaha
Aggie fans excited as baseball team punches ticket to Omaha
The Aggies defeated Louisville 4-3 Saturday evening and have secured a spot in the Men's...
Aggie fans excited as baseball team punches ticket to Omaha