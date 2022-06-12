Lifeguard shortage keeps Cindy Hallaran Pool hours reduced

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is in need of 30 new lifeguards to fully staff both city pools, Adamson Lagoon and Cindy Hallaran. Adamson Lagoon is operating seven days a week while Cindy Hallaran Pool is only open on the weekends.

This is the second year the city has experienced a lifeguard shortage, but it’s not alone. The American Lifeguard Association reported that the nationwide lifeguard shortage could prevent about a third of the 309,000 pools across the U.S. from opening.

“One of the things we’re doing right now is if you actually apply for the job, you get hired for the job, we will certify you for free,” Ana Romero said. “That is $150 that you will save in your pocket as long as you stay with us. The only thing we’re asking is that you stay with us all the way to the end of the summer.”

Romero, who’s the City of College Station’s recreation manager, said that certification will be good for two years and will qualify you to be a lifeguard anywhere in the country.

“More than anything becoming a lifeguard is a skill that you would take for life,” Romero said. “I know you’ll learn how to do CPR, you learn how to do first aid and you learn how to do rescue skills in the water that will save you in an emergency anywhere that you go.”

For more information on how to apply to be a College Station lifeguard, click here.

