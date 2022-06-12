Advertisement

Montgomery County man trying to sell stolen vehicle arrested in College Station

By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A man has been arrested in College Station for trying to sell a stolen vehicle out of Montgomery County. Zachary Guyton was trying to sell the vehicle when a potential buyer noticed suspicious activity in the sale and contacted the authorities.

College Station police checked the vehicle identification number and saw it was registered to a man who was not Guyton. Police believed the numbers were swapped out by Guyton.

Authorities were able to arrest him in the 2000 block of Texas Avenue. He’s been charged with Unauthorized of a vehicle, tampering with a governmental record, use or possession of a fake ID, and possession of marijuana

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police say all lanes of Highway 6 are back open after a crash involving an...
Bryan man arrested for drunk driving, causing crash involving 18-wheeler
Officials have had a steady presence at the home a Houston grandfather and his grandsons had...
Lawmaker believes Gonzalo Lopez had help from other inmates, used prison-made tools to escape
Authorities said the family got to their vacation home on Thursday, June 2. They were spotted...
Autopsy: Family visiting Centerville shot and stabbed to death
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo on a dirt road on...
Waiting for keys, unable to break down doors: Uvalde schools police chief defends delay in confronting gunman
He started doing pre-algebra at 5 years old and earned his associate's degree at 13.
Madisonville teen to become Sam Houston State University’s youngest graduate

Latest News

Cheers to craft beers
Voices for Children hosts “Cheers To Craft Beers” in downtown Bryan
Cheers to craft beers
Cheers to craft beer
Lifeguard shortage keeps Cindy Hallaran Pool hours reduced
Lifeguard shortage keeps Cindy Hallaran Pool hours reduced
Aggie fans excited as baseball team punches ticket to Omaha
Aggie fans excited as baseball team punches ticket to Omaha