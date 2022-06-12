Montgomery County man trying to sell stolen vehicle arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A man has been arrested in College Station for trying to sell a stolen vehicle out of Montgomery County. Zachary Guyton was trying to sell the vehicle when a potential buyer noticed suspicious activity in the sale and contacted the authorities.

College Station police checked the vehicle identification number and saw it was registered to a man who was not Guyton. Police believed the numbers were swapped out by Guyton.

Authorities were able to arrest him in the 2000 block of Texas Avenue. He’s been charged with Unauthorized of a vehicle, tampering with a governmental record, use or possession of a fake ID, and possession of marijuana

