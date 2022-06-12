Advertisement

National Hurricane Center monitoring new tropical development this week

Low pressure expected to develop near Central America by mid-week
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new area of interest in the Southwestern Caribbean
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new area of interest in the Southwestern Caribbean
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Tropical Storm Alex fizzled earlier this month, June has been crickets for the Tropical Atlantic basin. That is set to change with a new area of interest being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

As of Sunday’s 1 p.m. update from the agency, that potential development could occur by mid-week in the Southwestern Caribbean. Per the afternoon’s tropical weather outlook:

Currently, the odds for development are 0% over the next 48 hours, and 20% over the next 5 days. Forecast models show an area of low pressure forming Wednesday before gradually strengthening as it moves northwest toward Central America. While forecasts become highly uncertain later in the week, interests from the Yucatan Peninsula to Cuba should monitor the potential of this system by the weekend.

As for the Gulf of Mexico, it is too early to tell where, how, and what this system could become. At this time, this is just something to monitor over the coming week for Texas and the Gulf Coast. The next named system of the season is Bonnie.

