National Hurricane Center monitoring new tropical development this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Tropical Storm Alex fizzled earlier this month, June has been crickets for the Tropical Atlantic basin. That is set to change with a new area of interest being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

There is a low chance of tropical cyclone formation over the western Caribbean Sea through Friday. pic.twitter.com/FzycmcrPjV — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 12, 2022

As of Sunday’s 1 p.m. update from the agency, that potential development could occur by mid-week in the Southwestern Caribbean. Per the afternoon’s tropical weather outlook:

An area of low pressure is expected to develop by the middle part of this week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some slow development of this system is possible while it drifts generally northwestward off the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras.

Currently, the odds for development are 0% over the next 48 hours, and 20% over the next 5 days. Forecast models show an area of low pressure forming Wednesday before gradually strengthening as it moves northwest toward Central America. While forecasts become highly uncertain later in the week, interests from the Yucatan Peninsula to Cuba should monitor the potential of this system by the weekend.

As for the Gulf of Mexico, it is too early to tell where, how, and what this system could become. At this time, this is just something to monitor over the coming week for Texas and the Gulf Coast. The next named system of the season is Bonnie.

