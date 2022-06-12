Voices for Children hosts “Cheers To Craft Beers” in downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Downtown Bryan held an event where you could drink good beer for a good cause. Voices for Children and Destination Bryan hosted “Cheers To Craft Beers” and many businesses in the area had craft beers available for shoppers to enjoy.

Norma Noonan with Voices for Children says the funds made from the event will help train new CASA volunteers. The organization is also excited to partner with great businesses downtown.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to partner with local downtown Bryan merchants and kind of bring some business to downtown Bryan and to their shops,” says Noonan.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates and they are vital for children going through the foster care system. ”Our CASA volunteers are kind of that adult figure in the lives of children in foster care,” says Noonan.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer you can learn more here.

