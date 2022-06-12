Advertisement

Women Finish Fourth, Distin Wins High Jump National Championship

EUGENE, OR - June 11, 2022 - Texas A&M Womens Track and Field Team during Day 4 of the NCAA...
EUGENE, OR - June 11, 2022 - Texas A&M Womens Track and Field Team during Day 4 of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.(Charley Beasley | Charley Beasley/Texas A&M Athletics)
By Tyler Pounds
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Oregon (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s track & field team finished fourth in the team standings, while Lamara Distin won the high jump national championship, Saturday evening at Hayward Field.

Eight Aggies combined to score 39 points in six events to lead the Maroon & White to a tie for fourth place with LSU. The top five women’s team finish marks the 19th occasion in the Pat Henry era. Florida won the meet with 74 points, while Texas placed runner-up with 64 points and Kentucky finished third with 50 points.

“We had a lot of good things happen today,” Henry said. “For everyone to do what they did today, there was really great efforts. Overall, I am pleased with the group. We finished fourth in the NCAAs, we’re not happy with fourth but I am proud of this group. We have some things that we need to do different, but we have people in this program right now that are dedicated to their craft and dedicated to getting better and that is the key for next year’s group.”

Distin claimed her second career national championship after an immaculate performance in the high jump at 6-4.75/1.95m. The victory makes Distin the first Aggie in program history to complete the indoor and outdoor national title sweep in the event. The highflyer entered the competition with a first attempt clearance at 5-10.75/1.80m, she followed clearing the next five heights on successful first attempts. As the lone jumper alive, Distin took three shots at the collegiate record height of 6-6.75/2.00m before seeing her day come to an end. The sophomore finished as the team’s top point scorer with 10.

Charokee Young scored 9.25 points in two events, the 400m and as a member of the 4x400m relay. The sophomore finished runner-up in the 400m at 50.65 and anchored the 4x400m relay to a fourth-place finish at 3:24.55. Senior Jaevin Reed, junior Tierra Robinson-Jones and sophomore Laila Owens contributed as members of the relay to earn first team All-America honors.

Seniors Kaylah Robinson and Deshae Wise added four points each to the team total with fifth place finishes. Robinson clocked 12.86 (-0.2w) in the 100m hurdles, while Wise equaled her personal best in the 400m hurdles at 55.99.

Texas A&M Point Scorers

10 – Lamara Distin – High Jump

9.25 – Charokee Young – 400m/4x400m

8 – Deborah Acquah – Long Jump

4 – Kaylah Robinson – 100m Hurdles

4 – Deshae Wise – 400m Hurdles

1.25 – Laila Owens – 4x400m

1.25 – Jaevin Reed – 4x400m

1.25 – Tierra Robinson-Jones – 4x400m

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police say all lanes of Highway 6 are back open after a crash involving an...
Bryan man arrested for drunk driving, causing crash involving 18-wheeler
Officials have had a steady presence at the home a Houston grandfather and his grandsons had...
Lawmaker believes Gonzalo Lopez had help from other inmates, used prison-made tools to escape
Authorities said the family got to their vacation home on Thursday, June 2. They were spotted...
Autopsy: Family visiting Centerville shot and stabbed to death
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo on a dirt road on...
Waiting for keys, unable to break down doors: Uvalde schools police chief defends delay in confronting gunman
He started doing pre-algebra at 5 years old and earned his associate's degree at 13.
Madisonville teen to become Sam Houston State University’s youngest graduate

Latest News

tamu louisville postgame
Texas A&M Louisville postgame press conference
Texas A&M vs Louisville Super Regional Baseball Series
A&M Punches Ticket to College World Series with 4-3 Win over Louisville
Texas A&M vs Louisville Super Regional Baseball Series
OLSEN MAGIC: Claunch walks off the Cardinals 5-4
Miller Earns Bronze, 4x400m Finishes Fifth