Brazos Valley celebrates Pride Month with community picnic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -June is Pride Month and it’s a time for the LGBTQ+ community to come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves. It’s also an opportunity to raise awareness of current issues facing the community.

Nearly 300 people gathered at the KinderHill Brew Lab in downtown Bryan Sunday afternoon to celebrate the annual Pride Picnic.

The event hosted by the Pride Community Center featured entertainment, food, drinks, games, and fun for the entire family.

The Brazos County Health Department, Sexual Assault Resource Center. and other vendors were on hand to provide information and resources about and for the LGBTQ+ community.

Event organizers say it’s important to celebrate the full spectrum of identities that this community represents and provide a safe space for all to celebrate.

“Today’s picnic is about Coming together and finding each other,” said Josh Tutt, vice president of the Pride Community Center. “Building community is how we make it through when it’s tough. When people are up against us and sometimes when folks aren’t so friendly finding each other is how we have the strength to keep fighting on, to be ourselves in the face of folks who rather we conform or be quiet.”

Other events this past weekend included a kickoff party and drag show at The 101 in downtown Bryan and a pool party at The Cove. Earlier this month, several organizations gathered for the second year in a row at First Friday in downtown Bryan to celebrate.

Brazos Valley Pride Weekend concludes today with the Pride Picnic at Kinder Hill Brew Lab in Bryan, we have some amazing raffle items for those present, so show up and celebrate these sponsors with us. #BVPrideWknd2022 pic.twitter.com/hfLcTckl1A — Pride CC (@pridebrazos) June 12, 2022

