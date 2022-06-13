Advertisement

Bryan hires former player Justin Garcia as head baseball coach

Justin Garcia hired as Bryan's new head baseball coach
Justin Garcia hired as Bryan's new head baseball coach(Bryan ISD)
By Tyler Shaw and Bryan ISD
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD announced the hiring of Justin Garcia as the new head baseball coach on Monday.

Garcia played for the Vikings and graduated from Bryan High School in 2008. He spent the last five years as an assistant at A&M Consolidated. He started his coaching career at Bryan as an assistant from 2014 to 2015. Garcia then was a head coach at Somerville for two seasons before joining Consol’s coaching staff.

After graduating from Bryan, Garcia played baseball for Cedar Valley College in Lancaster and then transferred to Prairie View A&M, where he played infield for the Panther’s 2012 Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship and appeared in the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Performance from Prairie View A&M. He and his wife, Mercedes, have two sons: Dash (11) and Jett (6).

Garcia takes over from James Dillard who spent the past five seasons with the Vikings after taking a job in Palestine. The Vikings won the District 12-6A title in 2022 and made their first playoff appearance since 2017.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new area of interest in the Southwestern Caribbean
National Hurricane Center monitoring new tropical development this week
The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in...
Another life lost on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne
suspected car thief arrested in College station
Montgomery County man trying to sell stolen vehicle arrested in College Station
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on...
Battered bodies of 7 men dumped on road in Mexico

Latest News

Szabo Named ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year
EUGENE, OR - June 11, 2022 - Texas A&M Womens Track and Field Team during Day 4 of the NCAA...
Women Finish Fourth, Distin Wins High Jump National Championship
tamu louisville postgame
Texas A&M Louisville postgame press conference
Texas A&M vs Louisville Super Regional Baseball Series
A&M Punches Ticket to College World Series with 4-3 Win over Louisville