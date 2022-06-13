Bryan hires former player Justin Garcia as head baseball coach

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD announced the hiring of Justin Garcia as the new head baseball coach on Monday.

Garcia played for the Vikings and graduated from Bryan High School in 2008. He spent the last five years as an assistant at A&M Consolidated. He started his coaching career at Bryan as an assistant from 2014 to 2015. Garcia then was a head coach at Somerville for two seasons before joining Consol’s coaching staff.

After graduating from Bryan, Garcia played baseball for Cedar Valley College in Lancaster and then transferred to Prairie View A&M, where he played infield for the Panther’s 2012 Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship and appeared in the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Performance from Prairie View A&M. He and his wife, Mercedes, have two sons: Dash (11) and Jett (6).

Garcia takes over from James Dillard who spent the past five seasons with the Vikings after taking a job in Palestine. The Vikings won the District 12-6A title in 2022 and made their first playoff appearance since 2017.

