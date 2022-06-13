Bryan Police Lt. runs the torch to the Special Olympics

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police Lieutenant Jason James was chosen to represent the state of Texas in the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the “Flame of Hope” into Opening Ceremonies of local competitions. They also carry it into Special Olympics State, Provincial, National, Regional and World Games. Lt. James has participated in local and statewide torch runs, but this time, was extra special. He flew to Miami, FL, and ran 234 miles from Miami to Orlando, where the 2022 Special Olympics are being held. As he ran, side by side with the Special Olympics athletes, he carried a lit torch.

The mission of the Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) is to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics movement.

“As we ran from town to town, we encouraged the crowd to support the Special Olympics and be there for the athletes as they go through this, but then every day through life, too. We want to give them that chance at inclusion and being a part of things,” James said.

“It’s a flame of hope. Our hope is that through the torch run, we can spread awareness about the Special Olympics and those athletes. It’s so important to everybody,” James explained. “When I came back home, I realized that it is now my job to spread that hope to our other officers and get them involved, and get more of the community involved.”

Over the weekend, athletes from Bryan-College Station took home gold medals. The team was named the 2022 USA Special Olympics Games Intercollegiate Unified Flag Football National Champions!

