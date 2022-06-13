Carlos Aguilar steps down as CEO of Texas Central Railway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Carlos Aguilar, president and CEO of Texas Central, announced his departure from the company on the Social Media Platform LinkedIn Saturday.
Texas Central is working to build a high speed train between Houston and Dallas The project, which was announced in 2014, was set to begin construction in 2021.But, they’ve faced several challenges this year as they work to build the railway with multiple stops through the Brazos Valley.
The Supreme Court of Texas is working to decide whether the builder of a proposed 240-mile high-speed rail has the power to take land through eminent domain.
A court filing in the case James Frederick Miles v. Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure, Inc. and Integrated Texas Logistics Inc. shed some light on how the proposed railroad may be struggling.
According to documents filed with the Supreme Court of Texas in May, attorneys representing Dallas, Ellis, Navarro, Freestone, Limestone, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Waller, and Harris Counties say the railway owes $622,978 in taxes.
Waller County Judge, Trey Duhon, said with the lack of staff, leadership and resources he was expecting the company to fail.
“The people should be happy,” Duhon said. “So many individuals have struggled with their property taxes because of Texas Central. Growing transportation is great for cities in Texas, but we need to do that the right way.”
Aguilar did not go into great detail behind the reason for his departure but said more details would be coming soon.
Aguilar’s full statement is below.
