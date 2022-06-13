Advertisement

Carlos Aguilar steps down as CEO of Texas Central Railway

Carlos Aguilar, Texas Central CEO
Carlos Aguilar, Texas Central CEO(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Hope Merritt
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Carlos Aguilar, president and CEO of Texas Central, announced his departure from the company on the Social Media Platform LinkedIn Saturday.

Texas Central is working to build a high speed train between Houston and Dallas The project, which was announced in 2014, was set to begin construction in 2021.But, they’ve faced several challenges this year as they work to build the railway with multiple stops through the Brazos Valley.

The Supreme Court of Texas is working to decide whether the builder of a proposed 240-mile high-speed rail has the power to take land through eminent domain.

A court filing in the case James Frederick Miles v. Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure, Inc. and Integrated Texas Logistics Inc. shed some light on how the proposed railroad may be struggling.

According to documents filed with the Supreme Court of Texas in May, attorneys representing Dallas, Ellis, Navarro, Freestone, Limestone, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Waller, and Harris Counties say the railway owes $622,978 in taxes.

Waller County Judge, Trey Duhon, said with the lack of staff, leadership and resources he was expecting the company to fail.

“The people should be happy,” Duhon said. “So many individuals have struggled with their property taxes because of Texas Central. Growing transportation is great for cities in Texas, but we need to do that the right way.”

Aguilar did not go into great detail behind the reason for his departure but said more details would be coming soon.

Aguilar’s full statement is below.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new area of interest in the Southwestern Caribbean
National Hurricane Center monitoring new tropical development this week
The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in...
Another life lost on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne
suspected car thief arrested in College station
Montgomery County man trying to sell stolen vehicle arrested in College Station
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on...
Battered bodies of 7 men dumped on road in Mexico

Latest News

Colton Adams and Clint Franklin were hit by an 18-wheeler while on scene of an accident on I-45.
Centerville firefighters back in Leon County after surviving deadly accident on I-45
UM ARMY Volunteer preparing house to be painted by scraping off old paint.
Methodist youth group makes a difference one house at a time
Suspect arrested after robbery, shooting in College Station
Bryan Police Lt. Jason James ran in the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run to the...
Bryan Police Lt. runs the torch to the Special Olympics