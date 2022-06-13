College Station mayor talks Costco, rental unit inspections on BVTM

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new Costco in College Station is set to open in August.

Monday on Brazos Valley This Morning, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said the company is currently hiring 200 people to work at the location on the Highway 6 feeder just north of William D. Fitch Parkway.

He also said the council will soon consider rental unit inspections across College Station. This comes after a recent meeting where community members asked for the inspections to help improve quality of life.

“We’ve got other cities throughout the United States where rental inspection is a regular part of a joint venture, and I want to emphasis that,” said Mayor Mooney. “It’s only successful where there’s a joint venture between the university or the college, or colleges in the case of the city of Philadelphia, and the city itself.”

Mooney said more than 60% of the residential units in College Station are rental units, so it’s an important idea to consider.

Brazos Valley This Morning

