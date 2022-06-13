CSFD offering sign on bonuses, other incentives to attract new hires and experience personell

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Like many professions, fire departments across the country are facing staffing challenges.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates employment for firefighters is projected to grow eight percent by 2030. About 27,000 openings for firefighters are projected each year, on average, over the decade.

The same goes for EMTs and paramedics. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates about 20,700 openings for EMTs and paramedics are projected each year, on average, over the decade. They say many of those openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force, such as to retire.

Facing a growing demand and a decrease in recruits departments are having to be more creative, proactive, and competitive in their recruitment and retention efforts.

“It’s a unique time. It’s something that I have certainly never experienced in my career,” said College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann.

“We’re looking for those unique and different ways to recruit people again because it’s such a challenging market we have to look for different opportunities to recruit people to fill these openings,” Mann said.

The department will pay $5,000 in signing bonuses to experienced firefighters who get hired and have certain certifications. For paramedics that want to be firefighters, the department is offering paid training to help applicants get certified.

Mann says personnel that comes with experience from other departments could be eligible for other incentives as well.

” What we have recognized is we really value the experience and training that people bring in from another department so we’ve implemented the lateral hire program where people can bring in up to four years of experience and that will help them out, they’re not starting at the bottom of the pay scale they’re starting a little bit higher,” said Mann.

Firefighter Sheldon Jackson recently took advantage of the training and is not a paramedic in addition to EMT and firefighter. He says the additional training allows him to better serve his community.

“To be a paramedic it’s definitely, it’s an honor,” said Jackson. “You get to be out there and be hands-on, helping the citizens first hand in their worst emergencies.”

Kaleb Kelley is one of the department’s latest newest recruits. He comes to College Station with previous experience from another central Texas department and says he loves what he does on a daily basis.

“ I get to spend my days with people who I enjoy being around I get to serve the community.”

Chief Mann says because these shortages are nationwide it’s important for College Station to be competitive and proactive in hiring.

“Were looking for new opportunities we are certainly looking for those people that have a commitment to this community those are the folks that we are really looking to recruit and retain within our department,” said Mann.

