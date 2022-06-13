Advertisement

CUTE: Zoo welcomes litter of tiger cubs born on Mother’s Day

The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.
The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.(The Minnesota Zoo)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Minnesota Zoo is celebrating an exciting birth announcement.

A litter of three endangered Amur tiger cubs was born there, appropriately enough, on Mother’s Day.

Better known as Siberian tigers, when full-grown, they are amongst the largest cats in the world.

While it’s good news for the zoo, it’s great news for the conservation of the species, with only 500 Amur tigers left in the wild.

The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.
The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.(The Minnesota Zoo)

The three cubs, two males and a female, are bonding well with their mother, who is showing strong maternal instincts.

If all continues to go well, the rare baby tiger cubs will go on exhibit in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new area of interest in the Southwestern Caribbean
National Hurricane Center monitoring new tropical development this week
The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in...
Another life lost on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne
suspected car thief arrested in College station
Montgomery County man trying to sell stolen vehicle arrested in College Station
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on...
Battered bodies of 7 men dumped on road in Mexico

Latest News

A few plumes of Saharan dust will filter across the state this week, sending a haze into the...
Saharan dust plumes haze up the Brazos Valley sky this week
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said former President Donald Trump claimed fraud before there...
Barr: Trump claimed fraud before evidence possible
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
The 6-3 Supreme Court ruling is in keeping with an earlier ruling from the 1970s that said the...
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member prosecuted twice