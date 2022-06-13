Advertisement

Firefighters respond to home fire in College Station

College Station firefighters responded to a fire inside a home Monday afternoon in the 8600 block of Rock Prairie Road between Olden Lane and William D Fitch Parkway.
Firefighters work to extinguish flames at a home on Rock Prairie Road Monday afternoon.
Firefighters work to extinguish flames at a home on Rock Prairie Road Monday afternoon.(Images courtesy: College Station Fire Department)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Images from the scene show flames shooting out from the attic of the house.

Currently, it’s unclear if anyone was home when the fire began and it’s too soon to say what exactly started the blaze.

Drivers should watch for emergency vehicles along Rock Prairie Road.

We’ll update this story as new details are shared with us.

