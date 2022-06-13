Firefighters respond to home fire in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to a fire inside a home Monday afternoon in the 8600 block of Rock Prairie Road between Olden Lane and William D Fitch Parkway.

Images from the scene show flames shooting out from the attic of the house.

🔥BREAKING NEWS: @CSFirefighters are on the scene of a home fire on Rock Prairie Rd near William D Fitch. Most of the fire is in the attic. Unclear if anyone was home at the time. Cause of blaze TBD ... pic.twitter.com/EFHi63ljIQ — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) June 13, 2022

Currently, it’s unclear if anyone was home when the fire began and it’s too soon to say what exactly started the blaze.

Drivers should watch for emergency vehicles along Rock Prairie Road.

We’ll update this story as new details are shared with us.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.