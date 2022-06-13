Advertisement

Here’s a look at the weirdest items left behind in Ubers

Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their...
Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their lost and found items back.(Jackson David from Pexels via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Uber has revealed its annual lost and found index, and it includes everything from tater tots to grandma’s teeth.

The most common items left behind by rideshare passengers include phones, wallets, keys and ordinary items carried in their pockets.

Some of the bizarre things left behind include tater tots, caviar, a pet tortoise and a bucket of slime, just to name a few.

The most forgetful passengers live in Austin, Texas, but Phoenix and Atlanta also made the list.

Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their lost and found items back.

The cost is $15 to cover the driver’s time and effort.

Of course, rideshare passengers will have to decide if the left-behind slime is worth it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new area of interest in the Southwestern Caribbean
National Hurricane Center monitoring new tropical development this week
The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in...
Another life lost on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne
suspected car thief arrested in College station
Montgomery County man trying to sell stolen vehicle arrested in College Station
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on...
Battered bodies of 7 men dumped on road in Mexico

Latest News

Actor Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the...
Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame jury in Depp libel case
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey to face London court on sexual offense charges
House panel co-chair Liz Cheney said ‘inebriated’ Rudy Giuliani told former President Donald...
Cheney: Trump followed 'inebriated' Giuliani's advice
The Pest Informer in North Carolina is looking for up to seven households in the continental...
This pest control company will pay you $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches in your home