Hot, hazy, humid, and windy. Sizzling weather continues through this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are we used to it, yet? If not, we will get plenty more opportunity to “settle in” with another 10 days or so of near triple digit heat.

High pressure continues, now moving east, and bringing more heat to more folks across the country starting Monday. While that center of the high won’t be right over Texas anymore, we’re still set to reach about a hundred each afternoon until we can get some rainy relief.

Could we find any? It’s possible as we near the new weekend. A weak area of low pressure may drift our way by the end of the week, which could allow for some afternoon pop-ups from Friday through Sunday. In the meantime, the stifling heat continues, and our first gift from the tropics arrives: Dust.

A large plume of Saharan dust (the first big batch of the season) will continue to filter into the area throughout the week. A hazy view and some dazzling sunrise and sunsets is the only impact most will see, but those with sensitive respiratory systems may keep medication nearby and limit time outdoors throughout the week, if possible.

Haze already building thanks to the first big dust plume of the season, and it looks like we may just keep it around a while. pic.twitter.com/c9iKAIVE7Y — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) June 13, 2022

That dust typically inhibits any sort of storm organization in the tropics, but the southwestern Caribbean may be trying to brew a system over the next several days. The National Hurricane Center gives it a low-end chance of development through the next 5 days, but it is likely to be slowly moving northwestward over the next week. Far from any worry for Texas at this point, but something to watch in the coming days.

In the meantime, stay cool! Take all proper heat safety precautions and hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! Have a great week.

