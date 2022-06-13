Methodist youth group makes a difference one house at a time

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Youth from across the state are traveling far and wide this summer to help make an impact in communities that are not their own.

Around 45 teenagers and 20 adults are in Bryan-College Station this week on a special mission trip with the United Methodist Action Reach-Out Mission by Youth (UM ARMY).

UM ARMY is partnering with Rebuilding Together BCS to change the lives of 17 families in Bryan and College Station.

The group is comprised of churches from across Texas. Youth from those churches are conducting various mission projects around town, like building wheelchair ramps, rebuilding porches, painting, yard work, and other projects.

“They are a big help to us when it comes to the summer,” said Steve Godby, executive director of Rebuilding Together BCS. “It just thrills me to see some youth that are out here working on behalf of UM Army and coming to our town and doing this work and spending the funds that it takes to get this work done.”

Not only do the youth give of their time but money as well. Each participant pays $275 to to attend the camp and the funds go towards buying lumber, paint, and other supplies for projects.

Rev. Amy Walker, the camp’s director, says their mission is two-fold; serving people in need, and providing young people an opportunity to mature in their faith-walk and life skills through Christian service.

“They’re also learning what it is to be a servant and to be humble and to serve their community to make it better than what it was when they came,” Walker said.

Jodi Deckard is from Lumberton, Texas roughly 150 miles from Bryan. This is her third time attending the camp. She says the mission trips are a way for her to put words to action.

“It’s just a very important part not to only read the word of God but also apply it in our lives,” said Deckard.

Walker and Deckard say the best part of the trip is knowing that a positive impact has been made on the homeowners and all involved.

“The clients that we get to go to their homes get to meet these kids, to see these kids putting so much love and effort into their homes but also our students get the opportunity to go out and serve others,” said Walker.

“At the end of the week it like just hits you because you like realize you’ve been here the entire week and all the stuff you accomplish, how big of a difference you actually make in each and every person’s life you meet,” Deckard said.

Rebuilding together is a local nonprofit that works to transform the lives of residents in Bryan and College Station by improving the safety and health of their homes. For more information on Rebuilding Together BCS click here.

