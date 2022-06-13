Saharan dust plumes haze up the Brazos Valley sky this week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As if the heat and humidity weren’t enough this week, a few plumes of Saharan Dust will filter across the state and send a haze into the Brazos Valley sky.
While this haze could make for some interesting sunrises & sunsets, we’ll need to monitor air quality conditions over the next few days as the dust filters through. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has placed Bryan-College Station’s air quality in the “moderate” category through at least the first half of the work week:
Those with sensitive respiratory systems & bad allergies may find a few issues out there this week, so it wouldn’t hurt to take it easy outdoors!
The latest air quality reports and forecasts can be found here.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.