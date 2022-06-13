Saharan dust plumes haze up the Brazos Valley sky this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As if the heat and humidity weren’t enough this week, a few plumes of Saharan Dust will filter across the state and send a haze into the Brazos Valley sky.

While this haze could make for some interesting sunrises & sunsets, we’ll need to monitor air quality conditions over the next few days as the dust filters through. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has placed Bryan-College Station’s air quality in the “moderate” category through at least the first half of the work week:

Moderate: Air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Those with sensitive respiratory systems & bad allergies may find a few issues out there this week, so it wouldn’t hurt to take it easy outdoors!

The latest air quality reports and forecasts can be found here.

NEXT FEW DAYS: Along with the heat, a plume of Saharan Dust looks to filter across the state, likely bringing a haze to the Brazos Valley sky... we'll monitor air quality conditions, especially for those with sensitive respiratory systems! pic.twitter.com/leO1N0V3R9 — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) June 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.