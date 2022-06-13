Advertisement

Saharan dust plumes haze up the Brazos Valley sky this week

A few plumes of Saharan dust will filter across the state this week, sending a haze into the...
A few plumes of Saharan dust will filter across the state this week, sending a haze into the Brazos Valley sky.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery and Drew Davis
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As if the heat and humidity weren’t enough this week, a few plumes of Saharan Dust will filter across the state and send a haze into the Brazos Valley sky.

While this haze could make for some interesting sunrises & sunsets, we’ll need to monitor air quality conditions over the next few days as the dust filters through. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has placed Bryan-College Station’s air quality in the “moderate” category through at least the first half of the work week:

Those with sensitive respiratory systems & bad allergies may find a few issues out there this week, so it wouldn’t hurt to take it easy outdoors!

The latest air quality reports and forecasts can be found here.

