Sizzling week continues, elevated fire danger, and haze

A preliminary low of 80° is good enough for the warmest morning of the year (so far) and a daily record high minimum temperature for the day. Not what you want if you’re trying to avoid a high electric bill! ACs will be stressed through this week, with wind keeping the surface from cooling efficiently overnight, and plenty of afternoon sun to get us to about 100 each afternoon.

After starting off in the humid upper 70s early Monday morning, temperatures are slated to climb to about 100° this afternoon. A HEAT ADVISORY continues for Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties, running through 7 pm Monday as heat index values try to climb their way up to about 105°. A healthy south breeze gusts upwards of 25 mph at times, and when combined with the heat and the dry vegetation on hand, could make for high fire danger conditions. Wouldn’t be a bad idea to avoid outdoor burning through the remainder of the day, just to be on the safe side. Along with that, you’ll likely notice a bit of a haze to the Brazos Valley sky as a plume of Saharan Dust filters across the state. That haze looks to stick around through the majority of the week, so we’ll keep eyes on air quality, especially for those with sensitive respiratory systems who may want to take it easy outdoors. After a week of upper 90/near 100° afternoons, we may find very small relief in some afternoon pop up showers/storms by the end of this week & into the weekend, but that’s about it for now. Just beyond the horizon, the National Hurricane Center has an “area to watch” in the southwestern Caribbean. We’ll keep an eye on it through the week, but it’s still too early to talk any potential Texas impacts.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 100. Wind: S 10-20, gusting 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny by afternoon. High: 101. Wind: S 10-20, gusting 25 mph.

