Suspect arrested after robbery, shooting in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a suspect after receiving a call for deadly conduct Monday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Southwest Parkway and learned that a robbery occurred during a drug deal.

Police say the suspect fired one shot into a vehicle during the transaction. The victim drove themselves to St. Joseph Hospital in College Station and is being treated for non incapacitating injuries, according to CSPD.

The suspect was was identified and arrested by police, but their name has not been released at this time.

They were charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

On June 13, 2022 at 1:44 pm, officers with the College Station Police Department responded the 1100 block of Southwest Pkwy for a Deadly Conduct in Progress. Through the course of the investigation it was learned that the victims came to this location for a drug transaction and pic.twitter.com/dRupPE1jEl — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) June 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.