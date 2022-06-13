Szabo Named ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year

TEMPE, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s tennis assistant coach Jordan Szabo was named the ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Monday. Szabo becomes the program’s second national award recipient and the first coach to earn national honors.

“I am humbled and grateful to receive this recognition,” Szabo stated. “All of the credit goes to our team and their hard work and dedication to the game. This was a remarkable year, not only for our program, but for Texas A&M as a whole. I am honored to have been a part of such a special group of young women and coaches. This award belongs to them as much as it does to me.”

Under Szabo’s leadership, the 2022 edition of the Maroon & White compiled the most victories in a season in school history, amassing a 33-2 overall record highlighted by the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament championships. As the program’s recruiting coordinator, Szabo played an instrumental role in building a pair of top-two nationally-ranked signing classes in 2018 and 2021 that culminated in Texas A&M’s record-setting dual match campaign.

Since joining the team prior to the 2018 dual match season, Szabo has helped guide the program to a 108-33 record alongside head coach Mark Weaver. Additionally, Szabo has played an instrumental role in guiding a trio of individuals to six ITA All-America designations.

“I am so happy for Coach Szabo to be recognized as the ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year,” Weaver said. “Jordan has played an integral part in our team’s success and there is no one more deserving of this prestigious award. His leadership both on and off the court has been crucial to building our program into a serious contender, and I could not be more proud of what he has accomplished. Jordan is a great Aggie, leader and friend, and I’m thrilled that he will finally garner the recognition that he unquestionably deserves.”

Szabo was entered as a finalist for the National Assistant Coach of the Year award after being designated the ITA Texas Regional Assistant Coach of the Year earlier this month. The Melbourne, Australia, native previously earned the regional award in 2019 in addition to his 2022 selection. A&M’s only other ITA national award came in 2011, when Stephanie Davidson earned the ITA Cissie Leary Award for Sportsmanship. Szabo is the first coach to win the award for the Aggies in 10 nominations split between four Wilson ITA Coach of the Year honors and six ITA Assistant Coach of the Year awards.

