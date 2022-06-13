TDCJ resumes prison transports following Gonzalo Lopez escape

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - TDCJ resumed inmate transportation Monday after reviewing their procedures following the escape of Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County.

Five people were murdered near Centerville by Lopez, who was killed in a shootout with law enforcement in South Texas.

The Texas Rangers are still looking into the homicides of Mark Allen Collins, Waylon Collins, Carson Collins, Bryson Collins and Hudson Collins.

The Office of the Inspector General is also looking into how Lopez was able to get out of his restraints, cut through a metal door on the transport bus, and attack the driver before fleeing into the woods.

Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis recently said he expects more details to be released at some point.

”Yes [Lopez] had plenty of time to think about it and all of that investigation is being done by OIG and I’ll assure you they are on that. They are running down everything and have been, and have a lot information on what happened that’s not being released. They will release later,” Ellis said.

TDCJ says some of their new transport measures include three officers on buses, enhanced search procedures and new video surveillance.

