A/C companies, energy experts offer advice on keeping cool, saving money on energy during scorching summer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the heat continues to blanket the Brazos Valley A/C repair companies are in high demand.

Companies that keep people cool are seeing lots of business.

“The past couple of months we’ve been, slammed, calling all the time constantly,” said Kristie Montalbano, Superior Air Repair Dispatcher.

Summer came quickly this year. And so have the calls.

“Calling for no cools. Their A/C’s not working,” she said.

She says the best way to keep a cool house is to call before your system breaks down.

“You don’t want to wait till the last minute. You want to make sure you’re maintaining your system because that benefits you in the long run from any break downs or any repairs that is needed,” said Montalbano.

And while it’s a good idea to change the thermostat before heading out of town, they say avoid one big thing with your A/C.

“Just make sure you don’t turn off your A/C units because that’s when we run into some problems,” she said.

And when it comes to saving money on electric bills, it turns out Mom and Dad were right.

“If you’re not going to be at the house you want to move your thermostat up a few degrees. Each degree you move it up its going to be about 3 to 5 percent savings,” said Patrick McIntyre, College Station Utilities Energy Coordinator.

He says turning off fans and lights when not in a room, can make a difference too.

“When you’re going to be using the washer you want to do a full load instead of just throwing in a few things in there. Same with a dishwasher,” McIntyre added.

College Station Utilities says conservation remains important. Right now they are not expecting any outages or major problems with the Texas power grid.

