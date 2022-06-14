Advertisement

A/C companies, energy experts offer advice on keeping cool, saving money on energy during scorching summer

Service technician explains how to maintenance A/C units during a heat wave
Service technician explains how to maintenance A/C units during a heat wave
By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the heat continues to blanket the Brazos Valley A/C repair companies are in high demand.

Companies that keep people cool are seeing lots of business.

“The past couple of months we’ve been, slammed, calling all the time constantly,” said Kristie Montalbano, Superior Air Repair Dispatcher.

Summer came quickly this year. And so have the calls.

“Calling for no cools. Their A/C’s not working,” she said.

She says the best way to keep a cool house is to call before your system breaks down.

“You don’t want to wait till the last minute. You want to make sure you’re maintaining your system because that benefits you in the long run from any break downs or any repairs that is needed,” said Montalbano.

And while it’s a good idea to change the thermostat before heading out of town, they say avoid one big thing with your A/C.

“Just make sure you don’t turn off your A/C units because that’s when we run into some problems,” she said.

And when it comes to saving money on electric bills, it turns out Mom and Dad were right.

“If you’re not going to be at the house you want to move your thermostat up a few degrees. Each degree you move it up its going to be about 3 to 5 percent savings,” said Patrick McIntyre, College Station Utilities Energy Coordinator.

He says turning off fans and lights when not in a room, can make a difference too.

“When you’re going to be using the washer you want to do a full load instead of just throwing in a few things in there. Same with a dishwasher,” McIntyre added.

College Station Utilities says conservation remains important. Right now they are not expecting any outages or major problems with the Texas power grid.

We have this blog from CSU on energy tips here. More information on College Station’s energy savings programs can be found here.

BTU’s information on energy efficiency programs can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new area of interest in the Southwestern Caribbean
National Hurricane Center monitoring new tropical development this week
KEYNAEDRICK WHEATON
College Station man arrested after robbery, shooting in College Station
Firefighters work to extinguish flames at a home on Rock Prairie Road Monday afternoon.
Firefighters respond to home fire in College Station
Bryan police say the men may be suspected in at least five different vehicles that were...
Pair of men arrested in connection with tire and wheel thefts in Bryan
The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in...
Another life lost on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne

Latest News

Owen Briers and Aubrey Perry participated in the stickhorse competition.
Treat of the Day: Stickhorse Champions at the Grimes County Fair
Texas A&M advances to Omaha.
Fans invited to send Aggie baseball team off to Omaha
“This is just a team that no matter how big the deficit is, they can always come back and win...
Aggie baseball fans say team will be the one to watch in Omaha
Owen Briers and Aubrey Perry participated in the stickhorse competition.
Treat of the Day: Grimes County Fair