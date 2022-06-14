Aggie baseball fans say team will be the one to watch in Omaha

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie baseball team is headed to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska for the first time since 2017, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

“This is just a team that no matter how big the deficit is, they can always come back and win and keep you on your toes,” Aggie baseball fan Johnny Armstrong said.

I rarely record anything whenever I’m at a sporting event. Tried to and couldn’t yesterday. Love to just soak it all in without worrying about getting the perfect shot. Anyway, here’s me and my friend @MasonPruitt10 celebrating punching that ticket to Omaha! pic.twitter.com/YUxQRBUuIX — Johnny Armstrong (@joh12nny) June 12, 2022

Armstrong is a third-generation Aggie who grew up watching the games with his grandfather. This was his first season being able to watch the games in the stands as a student and said seeing the Aggies secure their ticket to Omaha was special.

“As a third-gen fan, I know the history of A&M baseball,” Armstrong said. “We’ve only won two games in Omaha but if there’s ever been a time to buck that trend, I think Schlossnagle is gonna have these boys ready to go.”

The Aggies will step up to the plate Friday to face Oklahoma in the opening round of the College World Series. Armstrong said the team my be underdogs going into Omaha but they’ll be the ones to watch.

“I can not tell you how proud we are, and we’re gonna support you whether it’s in Omaha or from afar,” Armstrong said. “We’re gonna be behind you 100%.”

Aggie Jayson Worthy will be driving to Omaha with a group to watch the team this week. He said he didn’t see the team getting this far at the start of the season, especially with a new head coach.

“Most people think ‘oh, hey first-year coach, we’re gonna see how the team plays out, maybe do a little better than we did in the past kind of thing’ and so being where we are now, I think it’s incredible,” Worthy said.

Worthy hopes the Aggies win it all. Although, no matter how the weekend goes, he’s proud of his team.

“Just go out there and have fun no matter what the scoreboard says,” Worthy said. “I think that in the end is what wins games.”

