Advertisement

Aggie baseball fans say team will be the one to watch in Omaha

“This is just a team that no matter how big the deficit is, they can always come back and win...
“This is just a team that no matter how big the deficit is, they can always come back and win and keep you on your toes," Aggie baseball fan Johnny Armstrong said.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie baseball team is headed to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska for the first time since 2017, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

“This is just a team that no matter how big the deficit is, they can always come back and win and keep you on your toes,” Aggie baseball fan Johnny Armstrong said.

Armstrong is a third-generation Aggie who grew up watching the games with his grandfather. This was his first season being able to watch the games in the stands as a student and said seeing the Aggies secure their ticket to Omaha was special.

“As a third-gen fan, I know the history of A&M baseball,” Armstrong said. “We’ve only won two games in Omaha but if there’s ever been a time to buck that trend, I think Schlossnagle is gonna have these boys ready to go.”

The Aggies will step up to the plate Friday to face Oklahoma in the opening round of the College World Series. Armstrong said the team my be underdogs going into Omaha but they’ll be the ones to watch.

“I can not tell you how proud we are, and we’re gonna support you whether it’s in Omaha or from afar,” Armstrong said. “We’re gonna be behind you 100%.”

Aggie Jayson Worthy will be driving to Omaha with a group to watch the team this week. He said he didn’t see the team getting this far at the start of the season, especially with a new head coach.

“Most people think ‘oh, hey first-year coach, we’re gonna see how the team plays out, maybe do a little better than we did in the past kind of thing’ and so being where we are now, I think it’s incredible,” Worthy said.

Worthy hopes the Aggies win it all. Although, no matter how the weekend goes, he’s proud of his team.

“Just go out there and have fun no matter what the scoreboard says,” Worthy said. “I think that in the end is what wins games.”

For more information on the College World Series, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new area of interest in the Southwestern Caribbean
National Hurricane Center monitoring new tropical development this week
KEYNAEDRICK WHEATON
College Station man arrested after robbery, shooting in College Station
Firefighters work to extinguish flames at a home on Rock Prairie Road Monday afternoon.
Firefighters respond to home fire in College Station
Bryan police say the men may be suspected in at least five different vehicles that were...
Pair of men arrested in connection with tire and wheel thefts in Bryan
The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in...
Another life lost on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne

Latest News

Texas A&M advances to Omaha.
Fans invited to send Aggie baseball team off to Omaha
Holly Bowe, 32
Missing Bryan woman found safe
Blood donations especially needed during the summer
Fewer blood donations during the summer puts strain on hospital supply
The exercise will include multiple flights from military and civilian rescue helicopters,...
Training exercise will bring an increase in aircraft activity to BCS on Wednesday