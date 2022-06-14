Advertisement

Aggie Baseball Sendoff Scheduled for Wednesday Morning

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A send-off celebration will be held for the No. 5 Texas A&M baseball team Wednesday as the Aggies embark on their travel to the 2022 College World Series.

Fans are encouraged to arrive by 9:15 a.m. with the team expected to depart between 9:30-9:45 a.m. from the third base side of Blue Bell Park. Parking is free in lot 100j during the sendoff.

The Aggies face Oklahoma in the opening round Friday at 1 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Texas A&M is making its seventh appearance in the College World Series and first since 2017.

For more information about the College World Series, please click here.

