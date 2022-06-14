Advertisement

Aggies Open College World Series Play Friday

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Nebraska – The NCAA announced game dates and times for the 2022 College World Series with the Aggies opening play against the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday at 1 pm CT.

Friday’s game will be televised on ESPN. On Sunday, the Aggies face Notre Dame or Texas in either an elimination game at 1 pm on ESPN or a winners bracket game at 6 pm on ESPN2.

The College World Series runs from June 17-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

The Aggies earned the No. 5 national seed, securing the right to host regional and super regional action on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Texas A&M and Ole Miss are the only teams to knife through the competition at 5-0 in this year’s tournament. The Aggies beat Oral Roberts (8-2), Louisiana (9-6) and TCU (15-9) to claim their 10th regional crown. They topped Louisville by scores of 5-4 and 4-3 to earn their seventh trip to the College World Series.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M baseball team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieBaseball.

