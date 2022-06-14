Central Texas woman turns 105, says secret to long life is letting God take control

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman who turned 105 years old this week says the secret to a long and healthy life is staying active and letting God take control.

Vera June Oberg, affectionately known to friends and family as “Mama June,” was born June 12, 1917, and was celebrated over the weekend with a surprise drive-by parade where she was gifted with over 160 birthday cards.

“It’s amazing. I can’t describe it,” Oberg said. “I never dreamed I’d live this long.”

Mrs. Oberg was born in Welch, Oklahoma, but moved, as a young girl, to Kingsville in South Texas where she grew up and eventually raised her own family.

Her first husband passed away in 1971.

Following his death, Oberg moved to Puerto Rico where she was a missionary schoolteacher. In the late 70s, she remarried.

When her second husband passed away, she later moved into an independent living center in San Antonio, where she resided for around 20 years.

Obert just moved to Waco this past March to live with her daughter Linda Bell and son-in-law, Mike.

“The thing we’d say about mom is she’s never quit living,” Linda said.

Oberg had five kids, three who are still living, 15 grandchildren, 38 great grandkids and 17 great-great grandchildren.

Son Gus White says his mom is easy to celebrate.

“This is a life you have to celebrate. We’ve celebrated her all her life because she’s a very special person, but when you get to 105, that’s just very special,” White said.

Scotti Doss, with Baylor Scott and White Hospice-Waco, says Mrs. Oberg is very special patient who is sharp, kind and stays busy.

He helped organize the drive-by parade in the Twin Rivers neighborhood.

Dozens of people drove by and in more than 160 birthday cards were delivered to Oberg from friends, hospice staff, family and even strangers who heard about her milestone.

“It just humbles me so much and I appreciate it. It makes me feel good, but I can’t imagine people being that kind,” she said.

Oberg is now legally blind but says she doesn’t let that, or age, keep her from doing anything.

“I do keep active, and I keep working to keep my mind going,” she said. “I play games on the computer. I paint with acrylics even though I can’t see what I’m doing, and I picked up palymer clay again. I just like to stay busy.”

Oberg just finished making 50 Christmas ornaments for family out of clay.

She’s also been busy, writing and researching about crape myrtles and says even at 105, she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

“Mother is just a fun person, a solid person in our lives so I think that’s how I would describe her,” White said.

“She is very much a blessing.”

