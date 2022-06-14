Advertisement

City of Bryan Proclaims June 14, 2022, as “Coach Gary Blair Day”

Texas A&M women’s basketball fell to No. 1 South Carolina, 89-48, Thursday evening on Gary Blair Court at Reed Arena.(John Wilson)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas – June 14, 2022, was declared “Coach Gary Blair Day” in the City of Bryan for his dedication, commitment and contributions that he has made to the Bryan community, the city and Mayor Andrew Nelson proclaimed on Tuesday.

The Aggie legend was also honored by the city of College Station on April 28, 2022, when it named the day in honor of Blair.

Blair, who retired from coaching earlier this spring, led the Aggie women’s basketball program from 2003-2022. Best remembered for leading the Aggies to the 2011 National Championship, Blair also guided his Texas A&M squads to five conference title and 16 trips to the NCAA Tournament. The Dallas native finished his career as Texas A&M basketball’s winningest coach, having totaled 444 victories for the Maroon & White. The court at Reed Arena now bears his name, making him one of three women’s basketball coaches to currently have a basketball court named in his honor.

The Hall of Famer finished his career ranked 12th all-time in Division I wins (852). Throughout his 37-year head coaching career, he led his teams to 35 winning season, 30 20-win campaigns, 26 NCAA Tournaments, 18 conference titles, 13 Sweet Sixteens, four Elite Eights and two Final Fours.

Blair’s off-the-court impact has been felt in the Brazos Valley as he has helped raise $1.4 million as part of Coach Blair Charities. He has helped provide extra funding for multiple charities in the Bryan-College Station area and worked closely with Special Olympics-Texas.

