Clay Falls to join Bryan ISD as Executive Director of Communications & Public Affairs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - News 3′s Clay Falls will soon have a new career in communications here in the Brazos Valley after accepting a position with the Bryan Independent School District.

The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hiring of Falls as the school district’s next Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs at the Monday, June 13 board meeting.

Falls, who has lived and worked in the Bryan community for over 12 years, replaces Matthew LeBlanc, who moved to the Fort Worth area in May.

“I am honored and excited to join Superintendent Carrabine’s team and their incredible communications department,” Falls said. “Amazing things are happening every day in Bryan ISD. I look forward to sharing the stories of the school district, our teachers, staff and students as well as this next chapter in my career. I’m excited to stay in our wonderful community and expand the longtime relationships built in my more than a dozen years here at KBTX-TV and in B-CS.”

Education is near and dear to Falls’ heart. His mother was a physical education teacher for more than 30 years in the North Texas area, and he worked as a substitute teacher at Granbury ISD earlier in his career. He said he shares his mom’s passion for education and is thankful for the opportunity to use his media experience and knowledge in a field that means so much to him.

Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine says she connected with Falls’ love for education and the deep relationships he’s formed in Bryan.

”Clay’s love for Bryan and its schools is a huge asset,” Carrabine said. “His experience is impressive, but his love for his community is even more impressive.”

Editorial note: To avoid any conflict of interest during his remaining time with KBTX-TV, Falls will not cover news stories or be involved in editorial decisions involving Bryan ISD or local education reporting.”

