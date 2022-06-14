Advertisement

Fans invited to send Aggie baseball team off to Omaha

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie baseball team is headed off to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska and they’re inviting all their fans to send them off.

The send-off celebration starts Wednesday morning and fans are encouraged to arrive by 9:15 a.m. The team is expected to leave from the third base side of Blue Bell Park between 9:30-9:45 a.m.

Parking in lot 100j will be free during the send off.

This is the seventh time that No. 5 ranked Texas A&M has made an appearance in the College World series and the first time since 2017.

The Aggies face off against Oklahoma in the opening round Friday at 1 p.m.

