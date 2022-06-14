Fewer blood donations during the summer puts strain on hospital supply

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures start to increase, blood donations unfortunately start to decrease. During the summer blood centers see fewer people come to give blood.

“We typically see a decline in donors due to schools being out, people are traveling, a lot of people’s normal routines are getting interrupted like I said because they’re going on vacation or you know projects that are coming up and they’re not really keeping their appointments. That’s causing our supply to be hindered during the summertime,” says Cameron Palmer with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.

To try and get more donors through their door, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center has had several giveaways for people who donate at one of their centers. If anyone comes and donates now, they’ll receive a free beach towel.

Get your Free TOWEL! Come out to donate and leave Beach ready with your super stylish Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center towel! Schedule your donation at Giveblood.org Posted by Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center on Saturday, June 11, 2022

Summer doesn’t just bring the heat, trauma injuries also increase during the summer months. If blood is needed at any point while patients are in the hospital, one donation can possibly save three lives.

After major traumatic events take place like the shooting in Uvalde, blood centers will typically see a spike in donations. While it’s great that people are donating Baylor Scott & White’s Medical Director of Transfusion Medicine Dr. Kimberly Lally says regular donations are crucial if blood centers need to send a large donation.

“It’s great that we get a response from donors after these events take place but it’s those regular blood donors who keep the blood on our shelves and keep those patients alive,” said Lally.

A trauma patient can take up to 50 units of blood to save their life. For more information on how to give blood, click here.

