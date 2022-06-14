Missing Bryan woman believed to be in danger
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County authorities are searching for a Bryan woman who went missing on June 12.
Holly Bowe, 32, was last seen Sunday evening in the 1800 block of Sandy Point Road. She was wearing black pants, a blue shirt, gray shoes and sunglasses.
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says they believe Bowe is in danger of death or serious bodily injury. She is 5′7″, 140 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 979-361-3888.
