Pair of men arrested in connection with tire and wheel thefts in Bryan

Bryan police say the men may be suspected in at least five different vehicles that were targeted at one apartment complex
Bryan police say the men may be suspected in at least five different vehicles that were...
Bryan police say the men may be suspected in at least five different vehicles that were targeted at one apartment complex(Mug shots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Good detective work has led to the arrest of two men who may be connected with a tire and wheel theft investigation last month at an apartment complex in Bryan.

Police say in the early hours of May 4, five vehicles had tires and wheels stolen at an apartment complex in the 800 block of N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Each vehicle was found sitting on landscape blocks, said police.

Fast forward to May 8, and police said the cell phones of two men were seized during an unrelated investigation. Officers were able to obtain search warrants on the phones and found information that linked the men to the thefts at the complex.

Police say text messages revealed Christopher Traylor, 24 of Brenham, was visiting a friend at the apartment complex when he coordinated a plan to steal the tires and wheels with Kevin Bledsoe, 26, of Bryan.

Police say Traylor texted Bledsoe the gate code to the complex.

Later that morning, police say the two sent additional communications to one another about being in Houston.

“Through my experience working these cases, I know that stolen wheels/tiers are taken to Houston the morning after they are stolen,” wrote the detective on the case in the probable cause affidavit.

At last check, both men remained in the Brazos County Detention Center on property theft charges.

