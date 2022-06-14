Second Jan. 6 hearing focuses on ‘the big lie’

WASHINGTON, D.C.(KBTX) - The second day of public hearings on the January 6 Capitol assault featured testimony from those in former President Trump’s inner circle.

Jon Decker, KBTX’s White House Correspondent, joined First News at Four to break down what the House Select Committee investigating January 6 refers to as “the big lie.”

The main focus of the hearing was all of the efforts taken by Trump “to make the false claim that there was election fraud in the 2020 election.”

One of the people testifying was U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia who was tasked with looking into the former president’s claims of election fraud in the state. He then reported to the Attorney General, William Barr, that he found none. Barr, in turn, on three separate occasions told Trump there were no signs of election fraud.

In the aftermath of the election, former President Trump sought to raise money for an election defense fund. An email campaign was sent out with saying it was raising money to challenge various state elections in court. In both state and federal court it was revealed that $150 million was raised, but new information came to light at the latest January 6 hearing.

According to Decker it was revealed that “there was no election defense fund. None of this money actually went towards that effort.”

To learn more, watch the full interview in the player above.

