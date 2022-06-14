Advertisement

Second Jan. 6 hearing focuses on ‘the big lie’

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C.(KBTX) - The second day of public hearings on the January 6 Capitol assault featured testimony from those in former President Trump’s inner circle.

Jon Decker, KBTX’s White House Correspondent, joined First News at Four to break down what the House Select Committee investigating January 6 refers to as “the big lie.”

The main focus of the hearing was all of the efforts taken by Trump “to make the false claim that there was election fraud in the 2020 election.”

One of the people testifying was U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia who was tasked with looking into the former president’s claims of election fraud in the state. He then reported to the Attorney General, William Barr, that he found none. Barr, in turn, on three separate occasions told Trump there were no signs of election fraud.

In the aftermath of the election, former President Trump sought to raise money for an election defense fund. An email campaign was sent out with saying it was raising money to challenge various state elections in court. In both state and federal court it was revealed that $150 million was raised, but new information came to light at the latest January 6 hearing.

According to Decker it was revealed that “there was no election defense fund. None of this money actually went towards that effort.”

To learn more, watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new area of interest in the Southwestern Caribbean
National Hurricane Center monitoring new tropical development this week
The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in...
Another life lost on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne
suspected car thief arrested in College station
Montgomery County man trying to sell stolen vehicle arrested in College Station
Firefighters work to extinguish flames at a home on Rock Prairie Road Monday afternoon.
Firefighters respond to home fire in College Station
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Jon Decker on January 6 attack
Jon Decker on Jan. 6 hearings
The framework offers modest gun curbs and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety and...
New gun control law possible after senators agree on framework
President Biden speaks at the 2022 Summit of the Americas
Migration top priority at Summit of the Americas
U.S. Capitol Officer Caroline Edwards describes a "war scene" from the Jan. 6 riot. (CNN, POOL)
Jan. 6 hearing: Officer describes 'carnage'