Six Texas A&M Programs Surpass 990 Multi-Year APR Rating

INDIANAPOLIS – Six Texas A&M athletics programs surpassed the 990 multi-year academic progress rating, and three Aggie teams recorded a perfect multi-year APR rating during the 2017-18 to 2020-21 academic years, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

“We are very proud of our seven teams that earned perfect Academic Performance Rates,” Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “Additionally, we had three teams earn rates of 990-or-higher and several other programs that continue to demonstrate consistent academic success. The Athletics Department’s mission is to provide opportunities through championship athletics. Our student-athletes deserve all the credit as they continuously take advantage of the academic opportunities provided to them.”

Women’s golf, women’s cross country and men’s tennis all boasted prefect multi-year APR scores of 1,000 to lead the way for the Texas A&M athletics department. Additionally, men’s golf, women’s basketball and volleyball turned in multi-year averages above 990.

During the four-year period, 10 teams earned at least one single-year mark of 990-or-higher with seven programs recording perfect single-year scores. Each program eclipsed the NCAA-mandated threshold of 930 by at least 16 points.

The Academic Progress Rate measures the eligibility, retention and graduation of student-athletes competing on every Division I sports team. It also serves as a predictor of graduation success. The NCAA’s Division I Board of Directors set cut scores of 930 (out of 1,000) as a threshold for teams to meet or face possible immediate and historical sanctions. An APR of 930 translates to approximately a 50 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR).

Academic Progress Rates (2017-18 to 2020-21)

Baseball – 963

Football – 958

Men’s Basketball – 946

Men’s Cross Country – 979

Men’s Golf – 994

Men’s Swimming & Diving – 988

Men’s Tennis – 1,000

Men’s Track & Field – 957

Soccer – 989

Softball – 984

Women’s Basketball – 991

Women’s Cross Country – 1,000

Women’s Golf – 1,000

Women’s Swimming & Diving – 985

Women’s Tennis – 985

Women’s Track & Field – 977

Volleyball – 995

