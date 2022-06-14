Advertisement

Track & Field Earns 23 All-America Recognitions

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams earned 23 First and Second Team All-America mentions, announced by the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The women’s team led the way with 15 honors, including nine named to the first team and six to the second team. On the men’s side, Texas A&M earned seven first team mentions and one second team.

Sophomores Brandon Miller and Charokee Young each garnered two First Team All-America honors.

USTFCCCA recognizes student-athletes with First Team All-America status by finishing in the top eight of their events, including as a member of a relay, at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships. Second Team All-America honors were given to those that finished between ninth and 16th place.

Honorable mention recognition is given to finishers 17th through 24th.

USTFCCCA Recognitions

First Team All-Americans

Men

Omajuwa Etiwe (4x400m), Chevannie Hanson (4x400m), Brandon Miller (800m, 4x400m), Ashton Schwartzman (4x400m), James Smith II (400m Hurdles)

Women

Deborah Acquah (Long Jump), Lamara Distin (High Jump), Laila Owens (4x400m) Jaevin Reed (4x400m), Kaylah Robinson (100m Hurdles), Tierra Robinson-Jones (4x400m), Deshae Wise (400m Hurdles), Charokee Young (400m, 4x400m)

Second Team All-Americans

Men

Emmanuel Bamidele (400m)

Women

Lianna Davidson (Javelin), Katelyn Fairchild (Javelin), Laila Owens (200m), Tierra Robinson-Jones (400m), Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete (800m), Deshae Wise (100m Hurdles)

Honorable Mentions

Men

Devon Achane (100m), Carter Bajoit (High Jump), Bryce Foster (Shot Put), Moitalel Mpoke (400m Hurdles)

Women

Rachel Hall (4x100m), Jania Martin (4x100m), Laila Owens (4x100m), Kaylah Robinson (4x100m)

