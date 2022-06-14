Advertisement

Training exercise will bring an increase in aircraft activity to BCS on Wednesday

The exercise will include multiple flights from military and civilian rescue helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and groups of exercise “victims” needing to be notionally rescued by helicopter.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from Texas Task Force 1:

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Texas Military Department will partner with Texas A&M Task Force 1, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and numerous other state, federal and military agencies from across Texas and the nation to conduct a large-scale aviation search and rescue exercise (called the 2022 SAREX) in the Brazos Valley.

The exercise will include multiple flights from military and civilian rescue helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and groups of exercise “victims” needing to be notionally rescued by helicopter. This training allows state, federal, and local government Search and Rescue aviation to develop better coordination mechanisms during a hurricane or natural disaster.

The locations being utilized during this exercise include Easterwood Airport, Lake Bryan, the eastern portion of Lake Somerville, and portions of the Brazos River near River Place and Koppe Bridge Road. While the exercise is scheduled to primarily occur during daytime hours, some locations will conduct nighttime exercises.

Citizens in and around the area of the multiple training locations will see an increase of helicopters and/or first responder traffic throughout the week, with the largest presence on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. During this time, citizens should not be alarmed as it is part of the exercise. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is aware of the exercise and will be on site.

For more information about Texas A&M Task Force 1, visit https://texastaskforce1.org/

