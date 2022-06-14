Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley TROUPE brings home wins from competition

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - That’s a wrap! After a week of hard work at the Theatre Network of Texas’ (TNT) 26th Annual Youth Conference the Brazos Valley TROUPE (BVT) kids were awarded for their performance of “Help Desk.”

They received a special Adjudicator’s Award for Outstanding Achievement in Authentic Busy Work for their performance of “Help Desk”, and Jacob and Frank both got “All Star Cast”! Additionally, Micah and Amy received Honorable Mention and Brandt received a Top 5 finalist honor in that competition category. BVT kids also garnered two Todd Hart Teachers Pet Awards (Emma and Evelyn), 2 spirit awards (Dusty and Frank) and the Esprit de Corps Award (one of 4 theatres voted upon to have exhibited the true spirit of the conference).

For over 20 years, BVT has participated in the TNT conference, both attending and, at times, hosting. It’s a great chance for kids from Texas theaters all over to show their skills, attend workshops, and meet like-minded people.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new area of interest in the Southwestern Caribbean
National Hurricane Center monitoring new tropical development this week
The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in...
Another life lost on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne
suspected car thief arrested in College station
Montgomery County man trying to sell stolen vehicle arrested in College Station
Firefighters work to extinguish flames at a home on Rock Prairie Road Monday afternoon.
Firefighters respond to home fire in College Station
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley TROUPE returns home from competition with multiple wins
Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley TROUPE
Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H places 3rd
Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H places 3rd
Treat of the Day: Madisonville police rescue tiny kitten
Treat of the Day: Madisonville PD rescues kitten
Treat of the Day: BISD underwater robotics team places 13th in U.S.
Treat of the Day: BISD underwater robotics team places 13th in U.S.