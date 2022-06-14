Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley TROUPE brings home wins from competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - That’s a wrap! After a week of hard work at the Theatre Network of Texas’ (TNT) 26th Annual Youth Conference the Brazos Valley TROUPE (BVT) kids were awarded for their performance of “Help Desk.”

They received a special Adjudicator’s Award for Outstanding Achievement in Authentic Busy Work for their performance of “Help Desk”, and Jacob and Frank both got “All Star Cast”! Additionally, Micah and Amy received Honorable Mention and Brandt received a Top 5 finalist honor in that competition category. BVT kids also garnered two Todd Hart Teachers Pet Awards (Emma and Evelyn), 2 spirit awards (Dusty and Frank) and the Esprit de Corps Award (one of 4 theatres voted upon to have exhibited the true spirit of the conference).

For over 20 years, BVT has participated in the TNT conference, both attending and, at times, hosting. It’s a great chance for kids from Texas theaters all over to show their skills, attend workshops, and meet like-minded people.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.